Muse Fest HK set

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold the Muse Fest HK 2019 from June 22 to July 7.

The festival will comprise about 100 programmes and activities covering culture, history, art, film, astronomy, science and conservation, organised by 20 museums and related offices under the department.

Museums from Singapore, Guangdong and Macau will join as partners to promote museum culture.

With "Curating the New" as its theme, the festival will have the four categories of the Muse Fest Special Activity Series, the Museum Inside Out Activity Series, the Exhibition & Film Show Series and the Educational & Extension Activity Series.

It will open on June 22 with a tea party at the Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware.

Other activities include special tours to explore Tai O, the University of Hong Kong and the Zoological & Botanical Gardens on June 29, 30 and July 7.

The festival's finale programme "Breathe in, Breathe out' will be held on July 7 at the Visual Arts Centre where participants can appreciate the art of tranquillity through a set of interactive media art installations and performances.

Other programmes include thematic exhibitions, film shows, stargazing activities, workshops, talks and science shows.

