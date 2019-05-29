Palliative care consultation set

The Government will launch a public consultation in the second half of this year on arrangements of advance directives and relevant end-of-life care.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the remarks today in response to a lawmaker's question on services for terminally ill patients.

She said the Government recognises the need to promote the development of services for the elderly, particularly to strengthen palliative care services for people facing terminal illness.

There are currently more than 40 doctors, 300 nurses and 60 allied health professionals providing palliative care services to support terminally ill patients and their families.

Prof Chan noted the public consultation on advance directives aims to allow terminally ill patients more options for their own treatment and care arrangements

She added the advance directives state explicitly the specific situation where patients can refuse life-sustaining treatment when they are no longer capable of making decisions during end-of-life.

The Government currently has no plans to carry out any studies or consultations on the issue of legalising euthanasia, Prof Chan said.

Euthanasia is a complex and controversial issue while the Medical Council's Code of Professional Conduct has made it clear that euthanasia is "illegal and unethical", she added.