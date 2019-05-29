HK, Sichuan sign geohazard pact

Director of Civil Engineering & Development Ricky Lau (right) and Deputy Director of the Department of Natural Resources of Sichuan Feng Bin sign the Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Exchange & Co-operation on Geohazard Risk Management.

Hong Kong and Sichuan today signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration on technical exchange and co-operation on geohazard risk management.

Director of Civil Engineering & Development Ricky Lau and Deputy Director of the Department of Natural Resources of Sichuan Feng Bin signed the pact.

Under the agreement, the two places will facilitate technical exchange on geohazard risk management, explore opportunities for research co-operation in geohazard mitigation, and enhance co-operation in staff training in related areas.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Mr Lau said Hong Kong and Sichuan face the threat of landslides.

He noted the two places have been in close co-operation in areas of geohazard risk assessment, early warning for geohazards, hazard mitigation and public education.

The department set up a permanent exhibition in Sichuan last year to present Hong Kong's experience and achievements in geohazard mitigation, he said.

Mr Lau added the pact also allows the two places to better prepare for the challenges of climate change.