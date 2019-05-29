Bill explanation available for pupils

The Education Bureau is more than willing to visit schools to further explain the fugitive bill if necessary, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said today.

Wrapping up his duty visit to Beijing, Mr Yeung told reporters he had learnt that alumni from some schools had initiated signature campaigns opposing the bill, and that some of these schools have stated the campaigns do not reflect their stance.

Mr Yeung said: “In the past few weeks the Security Bureau and also the Secretary for Justice have already explained a lot on the background of the amendments of the ordinance on many occasions."

He said it is necessary for everyone in Hong Kong to listen to all views and to understand why the Government has proposed such changes before they form a view on whether they support the amendment or not.

“But in any case, if the schools feel, for example, that they need our support in explaining in more detail about the proposed amendments, we are happy to do it,” he added.