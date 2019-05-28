Building a world-class I&T hub

The HKSAR Government is very determined in developing the innovation and technology (I&T) sector in Hong Kong. Not just for economic development, which is on its own very important, but also to provide quality job opportunities for young people. Over the past two years, we have committed over US$13 billion to develop the I&T sector.

Biotech is one of the areas that we think we have a distinctive competitive advantage. Apart from putting in substantial resources, we have also rolled out a number of initiatives. One of which is to create a platform in the Science Park which is to attract top-notch university research institutions and tech companies coming to Hong Kong, to work with our universities and companies. We will be subsidising this platform in the form of not just resources, but also talent admission policies. We look forward to working with you to develop Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area as a world-class innovation and technology hub.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan gave these remarks at the International Innovation & Technology Hub Forum - Nobel and Turing Laureates Hong Kong Summit on May 28.