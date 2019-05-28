Bus fare hikes discussed

The Transport Advisory Committee today discussed the fare increase applications from Kowloon Motor Bus, Long Win Bus and New Lantao Bus.

Committee Chairman Prof Stephen Cheung said it had considered and balanced a basket of factors under the Fare Adjustment Arrangement for franchised buses in deliberating on the applications.

They include public acceptability and affordability, the bus companies’ service and financial performance, as well as a supportable fare increase rate computed for reference through a formula making reference to changes in the Composite Consumer Price Index and wage index.

Prof Cheung said the committee will submit its recommendation to the Government for consideration by the Chief Executive in Council.

Meanwhile, committee members were briefed on the latest situation regarding various measures the Government has adopted to increase the provision of car parking spaces.

They noted the Government's policy is to accord priority to meeting the parking demand for commercial vehicles, and to provide an appropriate number of private car parking spaces if overall developments permit.

The Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to increase the number of parking spaces in accordance with the "single site, multiple uses" principle and through taking forward measures including better use of technology.

The Transport Department has also undertaken a review of the standards stipulated in Hong Kong Planning Standards & Guidelines in respect of the provision of parking spaces for commercial vehicles and private cars.

The review is targeted for completion at end-2019 with the updated standards to be promulgated in 2020 after consultation with stakeholders.

Prof Cheung urged the stakeholders to support the department in taking forward projects to provide more parking spaces as soon as possible.