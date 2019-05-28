Gov’t to address fugitive bill views

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Government will shortly respond to different organisations' feedback on the fugitive bill.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam said various groups such as chambers of commerce had expressed views on the bill to the Government.

She pointed out the Legislative Council Panel on Security will discuss the bill at a special meeting on May 31 before its second reading is resumed at the LegCo on June 12.

The Government is studying all views and will give an overall answer in the next few days so that legislators can discuss the response at the special meeting, she said.

Regarding calls for a televised debate on the bill, Mrs Lam said the law amendment is a policy and legal issue, and therefore the LegCo will be the most appropriate place to discuss it.

Government officials will try their best to answer legislators' questions at the LegCo meetings, Mrs Lam said, adding she will also respond to questions at the next Chief Executive's Question Time on June 12.