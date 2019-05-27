Mail service needs proper address

Hongkong Post today urged house owners who have not applied for official building numbers for their properties in rural areas to do so as soon as possible.

Responding to a media report querying why Hongkong Post does not deliver mail to addresses with only Demarcation District (DD) Lot numbers, it said that items with addresses providing only that number are undeliverable.

The DD Lot number is primarily for the identification of a piece of land and cannot tell the location directly without additional information such as the street name and house number.

Hongkong Post said further confusion arises for situations in which house owners in rural areas adopt building numbers not allocated by the Rating & Valuation Department.

It urged owners to apply to the department as soon as possible for official building numbers for their properties in rural areas.

Click here for the application form, or call 2152 0111 for more information.