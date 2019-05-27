CE visits Kai Tak Dev't Area

Mrs Lam (second right) visits a patient at the Haematology & Oncology ward at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited a primary school and Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in the Kai Tak Development Area.

Mrs Lam first visited Po Leung Kuk Stanley Ho Sau Nan Primary School and was briefed on the school’s design and architectural features.

In keeping with the concept of sustainable development for the Kai Tak Development Area, it has adopted a low-rise design and open corridors to let in more daylight. It also uses greening and sunshades to lessen the electricity burden for air-conditioning.

The school is connected to the District Cooling System in the area to conserve electricity and collects rainwater to irrigate its garden.

The Chief Executive also watched students take part in classes and extracurricular activities such as campus TV production and STEM learning activities, and exchanged views with the principal and teachers.

Mrs Lam said she was delighted the school’s teaching staff and students are very pleased with the school’s design and facilities and stressed that the Government is committed to providing a quality teaching and learning environment.

She then proceeded to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital, which has opened in phases since last December.

She met child patients to learn about their situation and toured the Haematology & Oncology Department, the Radiology Department, the hydrotherapy pool for child patients and the Newborn Screening for Inborn Errors Metabolism Laboratory.

Noting that the hospital has top facilities to provide multidisciplinary management for complex, serious and uncommon paediatric diseases, Mrs Lam said it can complement regional hospitals and provide children-centred and family-friendly services for child patients.

She noted that the two facilities that she visited are among the projects in the Kai Tak Development Area, which have been completed in recent years.

“The Kai Tak Development incorporates community, housing, commercial, tourism and infrastructural purposes. I am very happy to witness the transformation of this project from a planning vision into a real one.

“I am expecting that Kai Tak will become a distinguished, vibrant, attractive and people-oriented community beside Victoria Harbour and complement the Energizing Kowloon East strategy to build the second core business district of Hong Kong with a view to boosting the city’s economy and long-term competitiveness.”