I&T chief visits Wan Chai

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang today visited a secondary school in Wan Chai.

Mr Yang went to SKH Tang Shiu Kin Secondary School to learn about its work and achievements in promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

He spoke with students who had taken part in rocket car competitions and encouraged them to seize opportunities in STEM-related activities to widen their horizons.

Under the proposed IT Innovation Lab in Secondary Schools initiative, each publicly funded secondary school would be provided with a maximum funding of $1 million in the coming three school years for facility upgrades and organisation of more IT-related extra-curricular activities, he said.

Mr Yang then toured the Buddhist Li Ka Shing Care & Attention Home for the Elderly and said he was pleased that the elderly home had made good use of the Innovation & Technology Fund for Application in Elderly & Rehabilitation Care for the wider adoption of innovative care solutions.

Technology applications and innovation help enhance the elderly’s quality of life, he added.

Mr Yang also met Wan Chai District Council members.