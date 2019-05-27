April exports fall 2.6%

The value of Hong Kong's total goods exports fell to $321.5 billion in April, down 2.6% on the same month last year, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The value of imports decreased 5.5% over a year earlier to $356.6 billion in April.

A trade deficit of $35.1 billion, or 9.8% of the value of imports, was recorded for the month.

Comparing the three-month period ending April with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of total exports decreased 1.1%, while that of imports fell 0.3%.