Fugitive bill safeguards ensured

The fugitive bill ensures safeguards during the administrative and juridical procedures when handling suspects, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.



Speaking to the media after attending an event, Mr Cheung said the safeguards include application for habeas corpus and legal assistance as well as the right to appeal and judicial review.

He noted the fugitive bill aims to ensure offenders of serious crimes are brought to justice, and to maintain Hong Kong’s reputation as one of the world's safest cities.

Mr Cheung said efforts to further explain the bill to foreign chambers of commerce have eased concerns and some of them have agreed to support it.

The Government will continue to listen to views from lawmakers and the public, he added.