CE welcomes LegCo motion

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today thanked lawmakers for their support and understanding by backing the Government’s move to resume the second reading of the fugitive bill.



The Legislative Council’s House Committee yesterday passed a motion to put the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 to the council for a resumption of a second reading on June 12.



Speaking to the media after attending an event this morning, the Chief Executive said that if it were not for the extreme and unprecedented situation, the Government would not need to resort to such a move.

Mrs Lam also emphasised the importance she attaches to the relationship between the executive and the legislature, saying that through discussion with lawmakers, bills can be refined to be more in line with public interest.

On foreign countries expressing concern over the proposed amendments to the fugitive law, Mrs Lam said the Government and its overseas offices have been explaining the bill to dispel their doubts.