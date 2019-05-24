Mediation promotion event held

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (third right) launches social media platforms at the Mediate First Pledge Event 2019.

The Department of Justice held the Mediate First Pledge Event 2019 today to highlight the wide spectrum of disputes that are suitable for mediation.

The event featured a forum for renowned international and local speakers to share the latest trends in mediation.

It was followed by a reception at which Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng launched dedicated social media platforms to promote the department’s mediation initiatives.

At the forum, Ms Cheng said the department is committed to promoting mediation at the local, regional and international levels.

The Department of Justice introduced the Mediate First Star Logo Award Scheme in 2017 to encourage pledgees to take active steps to promote the use of mediation.

Thirty-four pledgees who met the prescribed criteria were awarded the Star Logo at the event’s evening award presentation ceremony.

More information on mediation is available on Facebook, LinkedIn and Weibo.