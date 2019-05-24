Meetings review policies: CS

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today said the Government holds meetings on important policies and issues from time to time.

Responding to reporters’ questions on whether a meeting at the Central Government Offices attended by policy secretaries and department heads was on the fugitive bill, Mr Cheung said people should not read too much into it.

He pointed out it was an internal meeting to brief participants on important issues.

The Chief Secretary also said the Government hopes the second reading of the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 could be resumed.

He added Secretary for Security John Lee has asked for the debate to be resumed on June 12.