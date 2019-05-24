KS Wong concludes S'pore trip

Mr Wong (first left) visits the Building & Construction Authority Academy in Singapore to learn about its work in promoting green buildings.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (left) meets Singapore’s Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today concluded his Singapore trip by meeting officials and touring institutions.

Mr Wong first toured the Singapore LNG Corporation, where he was briefed by its staff and Singapore Energy Market Authority officials on the development and services of the liquefied natural gas terminal in the city-state.

He then went to the Building & Construction Authority Academy to learn about its work in promoting green buildings.

The environment chief also visited Singapore’s Housing & Development Board to find out about its sustainable initiatives.

In the afternoon, Mr Wong held a bilateral meeting with Singapore’s Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong to discuss matters of mutual concern.