HK, Japan cultural chiefs meet

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (right) meets Japan’s State Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science & Technology Keiko Nagaoka.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today visited the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science & Technology of Japan in Tokyo.

Mr Lau met State Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science & Technology Keiko Nagaoka and introduced Hong Kong's latest developments in the areas of culture and sports development.

He invited senior officials of the ministry to attend the Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum, which will be held in Hong Kong later this year.

Mr Lau also met the Olympic & Paralympic Games' Tokyo Organising Committee Chief Operating Officer Yukihiko Nunomura to learn about preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

He then visited the Japan Sport Council, the Japan Institute of Sports Sciences and the Japan Foundation.

Mr Lau will attend the "Eco-Huqin Sextet Tokyo (Osaka) Concert with the HKCO Huqin Principals" by the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra at Tokyo's Oji Hall tonight.