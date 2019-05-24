New highway to open Sunday

Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) Lam Sai-hung (second right) tours an exhibition before officiating at the Heung Yuen Wai Highway Opening Ceremony.

Heung Yuen Wai Highway will open to traffic at 8am on May 26.

The 11km-long highway connects the Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point - which is being built - to Fanling Highway near Kau Lung Hang.

With four interchanges, Heung Yuen Wai Highway comprises the 4.8km Lung Shan Tunnel which is Hong Kong’s longest land road tunnel, the 700m Cheung Shan Tunnel and 5.5km of viaducts and at-grade roads.

Officiating at the highway’s opening ceremony today, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) Lam Sai-hung said North District residents and drivers heading for Sheung Shui, Tai Po and Kowloon may take Heung Yuen Wai Highway to Fanling Highway.

The new road can improve traffic in North District, in particular the area around Sha Tau Kok Road, bringing long-term benefits to the district, he added.

The control point, when completed, will together with the highway provide efficient cross-boundary access between Hong Kong and eastern Shenzhen, Huizhou and eastern Guangdong, thereby enhancing the one-hour living circle in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

