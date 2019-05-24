No ties to arbitration cases now: SJ

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today said she is currently not handling any arbitration cases.

Responding to a media report, Ms Cheng said was involved in three arbitration cases of the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes after she took up the post of Secretary for Justice.

Ms Cheng said she has resigned as the arbitrator for those cases.

“Those cases are still ongoing because the fact that I resigned and the new arbitrator is appointed to replace my role will, of course, allow the parties to continue to have their dispute resolved under the relevant rules.

“So those three cases continue but I am not the arbitrator. If there are any reports that I have not resigned from those three cases, they are wrong.”

Ms Cheng said she informed the Chief Executive when she took up her post that she has to complete the handling of six arbitration cases during her term.

“In those six cases I continued to remain as arbitrator in finishing, for example, the interim award, or the final award that I have had to handle, or rendering the interim order, interim measures, or interlocutory orders that I have had to handle at that point in time.

“Once those relevant orders and awards has been rendered, assigned and distributed, I immediately resigned.”