KS Wong views green facilities

Mr Wong (centre) visits the School of Design & Environment of the National University of Singapore to see the first new-build Net-Zero Energy Building in Singapore.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre) visits Semakau Landfill in Singapore to better understand its operation.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today visited a number of renewable energy and waste treatment facilities in Singapore.

Mr Wong first inspected the Floating Solar Systems at Tengeh Reservoir.

He then departed for the School of Design & Environment of the National University of Singapore to see the first new-build Net-Zero Energy Building in Singapore, which was unveiled early this year.

In the afternoon, Mr Wong visited Semakau Landfill to learn about Singapore's solid waste management policies and the landfill's operation.

Located about 8km south of Singapore, Semakau Landfill is the only landfill in the city-state. It handles all of its incineration ash in addition to around 200,000 tonnes of solid waste annually.

Mr Wong also went to Marina Barrage to tour its Green Roof and the Sustainable Singapore Gallery.

He met young Hong Kong people studying and working in Singapore in the evening.