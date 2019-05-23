Children's commission meets

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today chaired the fourth meeting of the Commission on Children where members agreed to implement a public engagement plan.

Mr Cheung said the commission will gather the views of stakeholders, especially children, on matters relating to child development.

Public engagement activities are expected to start from the fourth quarter of this year and be held quarterly thereafter, covering special needs, health, welfare, child protection, education and a central databank on children.

Members also set out details of their publicity plan, including a campaign themed “Caring for Our Kids” to be launched in the third quarter of this year to promote children’s rights and well-being.

The meeting also noted government measures to prevent student suicide and promote students’ mental health, as well as the mental health services for children and adolescents.