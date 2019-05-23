Anti-rodent work inspected

Prof Chan (left) reminds Un Chau Estate residents of the importance of rodent prevention and control.

Prof Chan (third left) visits Un Chau Estate to learn about the cleaning work conducted by the Housing Department.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (second left) inspects the anti-rodent improvement work at a rear lane conducted by the Highways Department.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan inspected the rodent prevention and control work in Sham Shui Po today.

Officers from the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department, Housing Department, Highways Department and Home Affairs Department, together with Sham Shui Po District Council members, conducted cleaning, rodent control and publicity work in the district.

Speaking to the media, Prof Chan said a three-month cleaning campaign was launched on May 20 to strengthen the prevention and control of rodents at hygiene blackspots.

She pointed out the importance of collaboration among departments in improving environmental hygiene, adding that the Government will continue to allocate resources to improve the relevant work.

“The Government is ready to provide more resources, both in terms of manpower or equipment in order to ensure that the environment is clean, and that we will also enforce, better strengthen our enforcement especially in dealing with restaurants putting refuse at back lanes, plus public education and publicity.”

She called on members of the public to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene to prevent rodent borne diseases.