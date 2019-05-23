Lau Kong-wah tours art festival

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (left) views the work of a Hong Kong artist at an art festival in Japan.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah continued his Japan trip by visiting Takamatsu in Kagawa Prefecture.

Mr Lau met Kagawa Prefecture Governor Keizo Hamada last night to learn about the Setouchi Triennale 2019, an international art festival showcasing contemporary art on the islands in the Seto Inland Sea.

This year, works by Hong Kong artists are being exhibited at the festival.

Mr Lau today viewed exhibits of the art festival on various islands to find out how art connects the islands and how cultural bases were constructed to integrate with nature.

He will travel to Tokyo in the evening.