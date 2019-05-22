Fugitive bill further clarified

The Government has been further clarifying the fugitive bill to different groups and sectors to dispel any misunderstandings or concerns about it, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Mr Cheung told reporters that he had communicated with foreign chambers of commerce and some of them had expressed their understanding after listening to the Government’s explanation.

He added that the Government will continue to provide more explanations to dispel any doubts or misunderstandings that people may have about the fugitive bill.