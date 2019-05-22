Underground dev't views sought

The Civil Engineering & Development Department and the Planning Department today launched a public engagement campaign to seek views on a conceptual scheme to develop a multi-purpose underground space at Kowloon Park.

The departments commenced the Pilot Study on Underground Space Development in Selected Strategic Urban Areas in June 2015 to explore the potential for underground space development in Tsim Sha Tsui West, Causeway Bay, Happy Valley, and Admiralty/Wan Chai.

According to the Stage 1 public engagement completed in February 2017, the public generally agreed that the proper utilisation of underground space and provision of an all-weather pedestrian network could alleviate the overcrowded street-level walking environment and improve pedestrian connectivity.

It could also provide diverse uses or facilities for the benefit of the community through a holistic planning approach.

Among the conceptual schemes of the four selected strategic urban areas, the study recommends according priority to taking forward the Kowloon Park Conceptual Scheme in Tsim Sha Tsui West.

The scheme comprises multi-purpose underground space for accommodating an all-weather and barrier-free underground pedestrian network. Various facilities such as community space, retail/food and beverage and car-parking facilities are also included in the scheme to address imminent needs and enhance the use of underground space.

The departments said they will strive to minimise possible disruptions caused by underground space development to the park, retain old and valuable trees in the park, and preserve built heritage and the bird lake.

The plan will improve the park area's appearance and re-establish a sustainable green park after the underground space construction, the departments added.

Roving exhibitions, focus group meetings and weekend public events will be held in the Stage 2 public engagement to seek public views on the scheme.

People can submit views by August 21 online or via mail, fax or email.

Click here for the public engagement digest and details of activities.