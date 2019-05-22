Subsidised flats to be sold

Building models of the new batch of Home Ownership Scheme flats will be displayed at the Housing Authority’s Customer Service Centre.

Applications for purchasing flats from the new batch of the Home Ownership Scheme and White Form Secondary Market Scheme 2019 will be accepted from May 30 to June 12, the Housing Authority announced today.

A total of 4,871 flats will be offered at Kwun Tak Court in Ho Man Tin, Hoi Tak Court in Cheung Sha Wan, Sheung Man Court in Kwai Chung, Yung Ming Court in Tseung Kwan O, Kam Fai Court in Ma On Shan and Yuk Wo Court in Sha Tin.

Rescinded flats at Ka Shun Court in Sha Tin, Ping Yan Court in Yuen Long, Ngan Wai Court and Ngan Ho Court in Mui Wo and Choi Hing Court in Kwun Tong will be included for resale in this sale exercise.

Sales booklets, application forms and application guides will be available at the authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu from tomorrow.

Project information and building models will be displayed at the centre from 8am to 7pm until June 12.

An e-Submission service will be available in addition to the current paper-based submission.

White Form applicants can choose one or both of the schemes by using one single form.