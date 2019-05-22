Measures to improve traffic flow

The Government has been closely monitoring the traffic around tourist hotspots in To Kwa Wan and Hung Hom and is implementing measures to improve the traffic flow of tourist coaches.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the remarks today in response to questions from a lawmaker concerning traffic problems arising from a large number of Mainland inbound tour groups in the two areas.

The Transport Department has been identifying suitable locations in To Kwa Wan and Hung Hom to provide additional on-street pick-up and set-down points as well as parking spaces for tourist coaches, Mr Chan said.

The department is also facilitating the granting of short-term tenancy car parks for the coaches, he added.

Mr Chan noted the temporary car park at the Bailey Street and Sung Ping Street junction may be used as a pick-up and set-down area while the Hung Hom Road and Bailey Street junction may provide ten additional on-street metered parking spaces for tourist coaches.

Four additional lay-bys can also be set up at appropriate sections of Chi Kiang Street, he said.