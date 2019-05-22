Lau Kong-wah visits Japan

Mr Lau (second left) visits an indoor gymnasium in Kagoshima.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah started his Japan trip by visiting Kagoshima.

Mr Lau met Kagoshima Prefecture Governor Satoshi Mitazono yesterday night to brief him on Hong Kong's latest developments.

Since 1980, the Hong Kong-Kagoshima Conference has been held biennially to foster bilateral exchanges, collaboration and liaison in youth development, culture and sports between the two places.

Mr Lau today visited community sports facilities in Kagoshima.

He will travel to Takamatsu in the afternoon.