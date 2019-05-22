Rodent control resources set

The Government will provide all resources needed to tackle rodent infestation in Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement during a question and answer session at the Legislative Council today.

Mrs Lam said the Government is concerned about rodent infestation in Hong Kong, adding it has a responsibility to maintain public cleanliness.

Noting Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung is co-ordinating relevant departments to conduct a three-month cleaning campaign, Mrs Lam assured the public that the Government will provide all resources required to tackle the problem.

She added the Government will learn from the campaign and incorporate the experience into its daily rodent control work.