Edward Yau promotes HK in UK

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (third left) delivers remarks at a roundtable discussion at the Asia House in London.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today continued his visit to London by attending a roundtable discussion at the Asia House.

He encouraged British enterprises to leverage on Hong Kong's unique advantages to tap into the opportunities brought about by the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

At a breakfast meeting with members of the All Party Parliamentary China Group of the UK Parliament, Mr Yau updated the parliament members on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's efforts in forging free trade agreements with like-minded economies.

He also noted Hong Kong has been blessed with a number of Mainland policies and arrangements, like the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, citing that a British telecom company was granted domestic telecom licences in China through the arrangement early this year.

Before concluding his visit to London, Mr Yau paid a courtesy call on Acting Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Chen Wen.

He will next attend the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development and the World Trade Organization Informal Ministerial Gathering to be held in Paris from May 22 to 23.