Fugitive bill to be explained

The Government will do its utmost to further explain the fugitive bill when its second reading is resumed at the Legislative Council, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Secretary for Security John Lee yesterday invoked Rules of Procedure 54 (5) to consult the House Committee Chairman to put the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 to the Legislative Council for a resumption of a second reading on June 12.

Mr Cheung told reporters the move complies with LegCo’s Rules of Procedure, adding that some emergency bills have been handled in the same way.

He added that in the past few weeks, he and the Secretary for Security had met relevant groups and chambers of commerce to explain the bill and answer their questions.