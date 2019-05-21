Edward Yau visits London

Mr Yau discusses the opportunities Hong Kong offers to UK businesses in exploring the Mainland and Asian markets at a seminar on creative industries and design.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) meets the UK’s Minister of State for Asia & the Pacific at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Mark Field in London.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau visited London to explore opportunities for further co-operation in trade and creative industries between Hong Kong and the UK.

Mr Yau met the UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade Dr Liam Fox and Minister of State for Asia & the Pacific at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Mark Field to discuss global and bilateral trade issues.

Noting economic relations, trade and investment between Hong Kong and the UK have gone from strength to strength, Mr Yau expressed the hope that both sides can continue enhancing trade and economic co-operation.

Mr Yau also visited two UK-based international think tanks.

He first met Chatham House Director Robin Niblett to discuss global economic developments and how UK enterprises can tap into the Mainland market through the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.

Mr Yau then called on Legatum Institute Chief Executive Officer Philippa Stroud.

He was delighted to learn that Hong Kong had topped the Global Index of Economic Openness 2019 recently released by the institute.

The commerce chief said it underlined the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s steadfast commitment in upholding free market principles.

During a lunch with the Committee of the Hong Kong Association, Mr Yau shared his insights with local business leaders on the latest trade and economic situation in Hong Kong, and the opportunities available for Hong Kong in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt & Road Initiative.

Speaking at a seminar on creative industries and design jointly organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, London and Invest Hong Kong, Mr Yau talked about Hong Kong’s efforts in spurring the development of creative industries.

He emphasised the opportunities Hong Kong offers to UK businesses in exploring the Mainland and Asian markets, as well as the eagerness of Hong Kong’s creative industries to embark on more collaborations with their UK counterparts.

Before the seminar, Mr Yau met the UK’s Minister of State for Digital & the Creative Industries Margot James to exchange views on how to drive closer collaboration between the two places in creative industries.