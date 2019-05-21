CE backs bill reading request

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Government’s decision to seek a second reading of the fugitive bill was a difficult one to make.

Secretary for Security John Lee on May 20 invoked Rules of Procedure 54 (5) to consult the House Committee Chairman to put the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 to the Legislative Council for a resumption of a second reading on June 12.

Speaking before the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam emphasised the importance she attaches to the relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“This has been my guiding principle since I took office in July 2017 and I have been putting in practice what I preach by going more often to the Legislative Council to listen first-hand to views expressed by members of the LegCo, to address their concerns and to follow up on points that they have raised with me.”

Mrs Lam noted it was a very difficult decision to make, given her commitment to enhancing the relationship between the legislature and the executive and that the decision is not an act of disrespect to LegCo, but a responsible and decisive act.

“This is an act which we have simply no option in order to break the deadlock and the impasse that we have seen now over the scrutiny of this particular piece of legislation.

“Up till now, I have not heard any suggestions from the non-pro-establishment members on how we could resolve this deadlock.

“Both camps in the LegCo, apart from taking part in these very confusing meetings, have also had some private session to try to resolve it. But apparently, every act up till now has been futile. So the executive has taken a very responsible act to try to break this deadlock by making the decision.”