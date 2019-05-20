Unemployment steady at 2.8%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in the February-April period, unchanged from the January-March period, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The underemployment rate also remained unchanged at 1% in the two periods.

Total employment increased by 4,600 to 3,865,000 and the labour force also increased by 6,500 to 3,977,300 in the February-April period.

The number of unemployed people rose by 1,900 to 112,300 while the number of underemployed people decreased by 900 to 38,000.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the labour market stayed tight and the unemployment situation improved in many major service sectors compared with a year earlier.

"The labour market is expected to remain largely stable in the near term. Nevertheless, given the still challenging external environment, the Government will keep a close watch over the development of the local labour market."