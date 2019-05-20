Construction Safety Week starts

Secretary for Development Michael Wong addresses the launch ceremony of Construction Safety Week 2019.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today opened Construction Safety Week 2019 which will run until May 27.

Themed “Innovation in Safety", the event features the “BIM Talks x Safety” conference, visits to construction sites with exemplary safety performance, and the Considerate Contractors Site Award Scheme award presentation ceremony.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Wong said the Government has been promoting the application of innovation and technology, and expressed the hope that industry stakeholders would adopt the same to enhance the efficiency and safety of construction sites.

He also appealed to the industry to join efforts to create a safe and healthy working environment.

The ceremony was followed by the Construction Safety Week Conference, where local and overseas experts discussed the emerging technologies and good practices for site safety improvement.

More than 800 practitioners attended the meeting.

The week-long activity is organised by the Development Bureau and the Construction Industry Council.