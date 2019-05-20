Heritage Fiesta set

Heritage Fiesta 2019 will be held from June 1 to July 31, during which 24 declared monuments and historic buildings will be open to the public.

The Commissioner for Heritage's Office said the event will allow the public to appreciate the buildings and understand their histories and architectural styles.

Among the 24 historic buildings, some are still being used as staff or student quarters, while some have been revitalised into platforms promoting nature and ecology, nurturing arts and creativity, as well as providing social services, it added.

The buildings include 1881 Heritage, Baptist University Academy of Visual Arts, Country Park Pok Fu Lam Management Centre, Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware, the Visual Arts Centre, Island House Conservation Studies Centre and Lung Fu Shan Environmental Education Centre.

Free guided tours will be offered at participating buildings where visitors can also collect special stamps.

