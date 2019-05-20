Care scheme notices issued

The Working Family Allowance Office received 3.44 million applications under the Caring & Sharing Scheme and has issued acknowledgements to all applicants, the Government announced today.

Applicants who have not received acknowledgements should contact the office at 3897 1088 or by email on or before June 30.

They will be allowed to re-submit if the office confirms their applications have not been received.

The office is now vetting the applications and disbursing payments to successful applicants through autopay or cash cheques.