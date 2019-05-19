Live pig supply set to resume

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi today said the supply of live pigs to Hong Kong will resume very soon.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Chui said the cleansing and disinfection work at Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse was completed yesterday night.

“For the resumption of supply of live pigs from the Mainland, we have already communicated with the relevant Mainland department, so the approval has been given to the import of live pigs to Hong Kong.”

About 1,300 pigs from local pig farms have been transferred to Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse while about 600 pigs are in Tsuen Wan Slaughterhouse, he said.

“Very likely tomorrow the slaughtering process will proceed, and the supply of live pigs to Hong Kong will resume very soon.”