Eye exam scheme set

A launch ceremony for the Eye Examination Scheme under the Signature Project Scheme (SPS) of Southern District was held today.

The scheme will provide one-time free ophthalmic examination services to Southern District residents aged 50 or above starting from May 20 to facilitate early identification of optical abnormalities.

The University of Hong Kong will act as a partner in implementing the scheme.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said he hoped the scheme would enhance residents' understanding of ophthalmic healthcare and common eye diseases.

The Government earmarked a provision of $100 million for each District Council to implement up to two large-scale SPS projects to address local needs.