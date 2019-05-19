Slaughterhouse to reopen

Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse will resume operation on May 19, the Government announced.



The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department declared the slaughterhouse as an infected place after African Swine Fever (ASF) virus was found in a pig sample collected there on May 10.



It then ordered a cull of all pigs at the slaughterhouse. The supply of live pigs from the Mainland has since been suspended.



The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) today completed comprehensive cleansing and disinfection work at the slaughterhouse.



Meanwhile, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) has notified the Government that importers may resume importing Mainland live pigs into Hong Kong.



The GAC has been exercising stringent inspection and quarantine measures concerning the Mainland live pig supply to Hong Kong.



All pigs must come from registered pig farms supplying Hong Kong and be segregated for 15 days to ensure the pigs are free of ASF symptoms before they are discharged from the farms.



Pigs showing abnormality will not be supplied to Hong Kong.



The FEHD will ensure that all Mainland live pigs arriving in Hong Kong are accompanied with valid health certificates issued by the Mainland Customs and will closely monitor the health of live pigs entering the city.



The Government will also strengthen the inspection on pigs before they are admitted into the slaughterhouse.