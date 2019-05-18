CE visits Jiangmen, GZ

Mrs Lam (second right) visits Clifford Hospital in Guangzhou.

Mrs Lam (front row, second right) tours the Lee Kum Kee Group production base in Jiangmen.

Mrs Lam (front row, second left) tours the CRRC Guangdong depot in Jiangmen.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) visits the CIMC Modular Building Systems plant in Jiangmen.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam continued her visit to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cities today.

In the morning, Mrs Lam visited China International Marine Containers (Group) to learn about its subsidiary which supplies construction components for the Construction Industry Council’s Modular Integrated Construction Display Centre in Kowloon Bay.

Mrs Lam then visited CRRC Guangdong Co to learn about its manufacture and maintenance of rolling stock as well as the services of related industries.

She also toured Lee Kum Kee Group’s production base in Xinhui, Jiangmen, to find out more about its automated production technique and quality control measures.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam went to Panyu, Guangzhou, where she visited a hospital founded by a Hong Kong merchant.

Launched in 2001, Clifford Hospital is China’s first hospital accredited by Joint Commission International, providing medical services for many Hong Kong people living nearby.

In the evening, Mrs Lam attended the welcome dinner of the first bay area media summit in Guangzhou.

She will attend the summit’s opening ceremony tomorrow.