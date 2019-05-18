Health chief visits the Netherlands

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan visits Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands to learn more about the country’s latest developments in primary healthcare services.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan visited a university medical centre and a healthcare organisation in the Netherlands to learn more about the country’s latest developments in primary healthcare services.

Prof Chan introduced details of Hong Kong’s primary healthcare development during her visit to Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC).

The Government is committed to enhancing district-based primary healthcare services with an emphasis on medical-social collaboration and public-private partnership to change the current focus of Hong Kong’s healthcare services on treatment and to alleviate the pressure on public hospitals, Prof Chan said.

She added the Government will set up District Health Centres (DHC) in all districts in Hong Kong. The services offered will focus on primary, secondary and tertiary prevention.

Prof Chan said: “With scientific research playing a vital role in public health and primary care, I believe that the visit to LUMC will enlighten us on how DHCs can make use of scientific evidence in enhancing population health.”

She also visited Buurtzorg Nederland, a healthcare organisation with a nurse-led model to provide community care in the Netherlands.

At a meeting with Buurtzorg Nederland Chief Executive Officer Josephus Bernardus Imelda de Blok, Prof Chan said the visit to the organisation will be of great reference value to the operation model of DHCs and the primary healthcare development in Hong Kong.