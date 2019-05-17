British Museum exhibits in HK

Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai’s famous woodblock print "Under the Wave off Kanagawa" from the series "36 Views of Mt Fuji" goes on display.

One of the highlight exhibits is evidence of the first city from Iraq’s "The Standard of Ur".

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) opens the exhibition A History of the World in 100 Objects from the British Museum.

An exhibition showcasing 100 selected items from the British Museum collection will be open to the public at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum tomorrow.

The exhibition A History of the World in 100 Objects from the British Museum is jointly presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Trustees of the British Museum.

The 100 objects were selected from the British Museum's encyclopedic collections to tell the story of human civilisation and showcase the essence of global culture across two million years.

British Museum Exhibition Curator Belinda Crerar said: “The exhibition is designed to be a new way of telling history, history that is told through objects, and what we can learn from objects rather than for example, written texts. So we start from two million years ago and work our way through 10 sections right up to the present day.”

Highlighted exhibits include evidence of the first city from Iraq's "The Standard of Ur", Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai's famous woodblock print "Under the Wave off Kanagawa" from the series "36 Views of Mt Fuji", and a Hungarian banknote which was the largest denomination banknote ever issued.

Speaking at the opening ceremony today, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to playing a pivotal role in fostering arts and cultural development in Hong Kong and promoting cultural exchanges with the rest of the world.

“The exhibition we open today will further demonstrate Hong Kong's strength as a vibrant city for arts and cultural exchange. I would like to express my warmest gratitude to the British Museum for bringing this invaluable collection to Hong Kong.”

The exhibition will run until September 9.

