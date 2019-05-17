CE visits Zhaoqing, Jiangmen

Mrs Lam (first right) inspects the incubation services and co-working spaces provided for enterprises at Inno Valley in Jiangmen.

Mrs Lam (front row, second left) tours Zhaoqing East Station to learn about Zhaoqing’s transport infrastructure and its advantages.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam continued a visit to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cities today.

She first visited Xinghu Wetland Park in Zhaoqing to learn about its water quality management, wetland ecosystem restoration and heritage conservation.

Mrs Lam then headed to Zhaoqing New District to find out more about its planning and related development proposals, as well as its underground tube system.

During a tour of the Hong Kong-Macao Youth Innovation & Entrepreneurship Base at Tus-City, the Chief Executive learned of the services provided for startups including internships, exchanges, employment, setting up of businesses and daily living.

Mrs Lam’s next stop was the Zhaoqing East Station transportation hub to view the transport interchange connecting the Zhaoqing East high-speed rail station and the Dinghudong intercity railway station, as well as Station Square to learn about Zhaoqing’s transport infrastructure and its advantages.

The Chief Executive travelled to Jiangmen in the afternoon where she visited Inno Valley, an incubator for scientific technology enterprises from Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and received a briefing on the incubation services and co-working spaces for the enterprises.

About 100 enterprises have been set up in Inno Valley, of which more than half are from Hong Kong. The valley also collaborates with higher education institutions in Hong Kong on the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

Mrs Lam then visited the Jiangmen Wuyi Museum of Overseas Chinese to discover more about the culture and history of overseas Chinese and their contributions to the homeland after having established businesses abroad.