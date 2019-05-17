Airport measles outbreak ends

The measles outbreak at Hong Kong International Airport has concluded, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

A total of 73 measles cases were recorded so far this year, with 29 associated with the outbreak among airport workers.

The incubation period of measles can last up to 21 days. The centre said among the airport-associated cases, the date the patients last visited the airport during the communicable period was April 5.

No new associated cases have been recorded in two incubation periods which ended today. The centre considered that the measles outbreak at the airport has ended.

The airport vaccination station will cease operation from tomorrow. Over 8,500 people had received measles vaccination at the airport since March 22.

The Department of Health earlier provided the measles serology test service to airport staff, with 777 blood samples collected.

For the pilot service to offer measles serology testing for Filipino foreign domestic helpers working in Hong Kong, 146 blood samples have been collected.

Participants have been notified of the serology results.