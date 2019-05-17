New highway opens May 26

Heung Yuen Wai Highway, which connects Fanling Highway with the under-construction Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point, will open to the public at 8am on May 26.

The dual two-lane highway is about 11km long, including two road tunnels and viaducts. One of the tunnels - the 4.8km Lung Shan Tunnel - is the longest road tunnel in Hong Kong.

Vehicles from southbound and northbound of Fanling Highway can access Heung Yuen Wai Highway at the Fanling Highway Interchange.

The Transport Department noted the new highway will ease traffic congestion in the area. The journey time from Sha Tau Kok and Ta Kwu Ling to Sheung Shui, Tai Po and Kowloon will also be shortened.

The department's Assistant Commissioner Stella Lee said motorists can take the new highway to travel to Sha Tau Kok, Ping Yeung and Ta Kwu Ling.

They can make use of the new highway to directly connect to Fanling Highway without having to go by Fanling city centre, hence relieving the traffic there, she added.

To tie in with the highway’s opening, green minibus route 55K will operate short-working services during the weekday morning peak hours.

The route will provide a service from its terminus at Sha Tau Kok to Sheung Shui via Lung Shan Tunnel and Fanling Highway, which means travellers to Sheung Shui will see their journey time reduced by 10 minutes.

Police Superintendent Albert Tsang reminded motorists the highway’s speed limit is 80km per hour, adding that speed enforcement cameras are installed along the highway and in the two tunnels.

During the first week of the highway’s opening, traffic police will work with the Transport Department to monitor traffic conditions around the clock and deploy manpower to direct traffic when necessary.