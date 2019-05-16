Anti-rodent work to be boosted

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today convened an inter-departmental meeting to formulate strategy in response to the three cases of human infection of rat Hepatitis E virus (HEV).

She listened to reports by the Department of Health and the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) on the follow-up actions on the three HEV cases and progress of rodent control work.

Prof Chan said the Government is very concerned with the situation.

“Epidemiological investigations by the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health are underway. The FEHD has been adopting multi-pronged strategies including improving environmental hygiene, rodent disinfestation and enforcement actions to combat the rodent problem.”

At the meeting, the departments formulated strategies to conduct the cleansing and anti-rodent work in all 18 districts in Hong Kong as soon as possible and enhance inter-departmental collaboration, she added.

Regarding the districts where the three patients reside, FEHD officers, together with the staff of the Housing Department conducted inspections yesterday at the concerned public housing estate, private housing estate and private residential building to observe the rodent infestation situation and provide professional advice on prevention and control of rodent infestation.

The FEHD will start a five-week special operation from May 20 to target irregularities of food premises to further enhance the awareness of rodent prevention and control.