HK, Guangdong conference held

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui sign the 2019 Work Plan of the Framework Agreement on Hong Kong/Guangdong Co-operation.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui co-chaired the 21st Plenary of the Hong Kong/Guangdong Co-operation Joint Conference in Guangzhou today.

Noting this was the first plenary meeting held after the promulgation of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Mrs Lam said she and Mr Ma have set out clear directions and goals on the plan’s implementation and further collaboration between Hong Kong and Guangdong.

At the meeting, both sides reached consensus on areas of co-operation and signed the 2019 Work Plan of the Framework Agreement on Hong Kong/Guangdong Co-operation.

The work plan covers nine areas, including cross-boundary infrastructure development and clearance facilitation; jointly developing an international innovation and technology hub; fostering co-operation in modern service industries and taking forward exchanges and co-operation in education, talents and youth.

Mrs Lam then presented plaques in recognition of the entrepreneurial bases in the bay area at a presentation ceremony.

In the afternoon, the Chief Executive departed for Foshan where she began her visit to bay area cities.

She first viewed the planning of the neighbouring areas on the Haiyi Bridge and then visited the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Technology Exhibition & Exchange Center.

Mrs Lam also viewed the centre’s co-working space and chatted with young Hong Kong entrepreneurs there.

She then visited the Xiqiao National Arts Studio to learn about Foshan’s measures to support the development of the film and television industry and later visited Tingyin Lake to learn more about the city's cultural tourism development.