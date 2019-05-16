Appropriation Bill passes

The Legislative Council passed the Appropriation Bill 2019 today, and the Government will implement initiatives in the Budget as soon as possible, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said.

Speaking to the media after the bill’s passage, Mr Chan thanked legislators for their opinions during the vetting process.

He also thanked government officials and the LegCo Secretariat for their assistance.

Mr Chan noted the Budget was prepared against the backdrop of profound changes in the global political and economic landscape and a complex and volatile external environment.

External factors such as the Sino-US trade dispute have put downward pressure on Hong Kong’s economy, he said.

Mr Chan added the Budget was prepared along the direction of supporting enterprises, safeguarding jobs, stabilising the economy and strengthening livelihoods.