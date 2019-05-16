Museums to open for free
May 16, 2019
Forty museums and cultural venues will offer free admission this weekend for International Museum Day.
They include 16 Leisure & Cultural Services Department venues.
Other participating institutions include the Tung Wah Museum, the University of Hong Kong's University Museum & Art Gallery, the Hong Kong Museum of Medical Sciences, the City Gallery and the Police Museum.
The department has held events in support of International Museum Day since 2001.
Click here for details.